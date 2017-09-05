UPDATE: Man charged in Siesta Key Village shooting incident

A man was arrested Tuesday morning for a Sept. 5 shooting in Siesta Key Village involving a pellet rifle, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrian Andrews

Deputies arrived at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Canal Road just before 8:30 a.m. and spoke to the victim, who said he was standing on the street and arguing with someone in a second-story apartment, above Big Olaf Creamery on Ocean Boulevard. The victim told police he heard two shots fired and felt an impact to his chest, though he refused treatment from paramedics.

According to deputies, the pellet in the victim's chest was consistent with a BB or pellet gun, and that two nearby street signs had impacts consistent with a similar gun.

Adrian Andrews, 35, identified himself as the resident of the apartment. After searching his home, deputies found a pellet rifle and a canister of lead pellets, the sheriff’s report stated. Andrews admitted to arguing with the victim.

Andrews was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and is being held on $100,000 bond, according to sheriff’s records.