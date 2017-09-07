Siesta Key residents prepare to leave their home on the island

Siesta Key resident Ann Logan is prepared to weather the storm — whether she's in her own home or evacuates to a friend's.

As a full-time Sarasota resident since 2004 who bought her home on Siesta Key in the 1990s, Logan said she’s not planning to leave the Key unless county officials call for an evacuation.

Siesta Key is entirely in Evacuation Zone A, like all of Sarasota County’s barrier islands, which would be the first to be ordered to leave. And by Friday morning, a voluntary evacuation request could go out, according to the county’s Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.

When asked if she would consider leaving even if the evacuation is just voluntary, rather than mandatory, Logan, 66, said “absolutely.”

“It certainly is prudent if it’s needed, so it depends on what is said,” Logan said. “And it depends a lot on what they’re predicting.”

The most recent update from county officials said Sarasota could feel Irma’s effects on Sunday or into Monday. McCrane expects 1-6 feet of storm surge, if it continues on its current track, which would still be “problematic,” but not “catastrophic.”

McCrane said the county will likely issue voluntary evacuations for barrier islands, low-lying and flood-prone areas and mobile homes.

Logan said it’s just a waiting game for her, and paying attention to what officials have to say.

“I wait to see what things I have to do, and if it says it coming our way, I’ll just bail right away. And if it’s something that we can ride out, we’ll ride it out.”

Prep work

Reports of Irma started making headlines over Labor Day weekend, and by Tuesday many Sarasota residents were preparing.

At Morton’s Market on Siesta Key, like many grocery stores around the state, water has been in high demand. The store ran out of water two days in a row, and continues to try to truck it in.

“People are looking for water,” he said. “They’re taking pretty much anything we have.”

Logan said by this point, she has a routine.

“I bought water, and I bought batteries, and I filled my hurricane supply box which has things like Tylenol,” she said. “I get my valuables together in case I have to leave and take them with me, throw a couple of sleeping bags in the car.”

Morton, who has lived in Florida his whole life, and has seen many hurricanes come and go.

“I see it edging a little further and further east,” he said. “The less my anxiety is as it goes.”

At the time of publication, the hurricane was expected to turn north over Cuba and continue up the east coast of Florida. However, there’s still a chance it may turn to the west, and have a more direct hit on Sarasota. McCrane recommends that everyone be prepared to live without power or without leaving their homes for several days.

For Logan, now knowing is the most difficult part of preparing.

“I think it’s going to be a dangerous storm, and I think it’s just one of caution,” Logan said. “I think the hardest thing for everyone is the anticipation.”

Leaving the Key

While rain isn’t a big concern for this storm (McCrane said that on its current path it will likely only bring about 3.5 inches of rain before Wednesday), officials are looking out for wind and storm surge after it’s already passed Sarasota's latitude on the way north.

If a voluntary evacuation is issued, McCrane said the county will likely also open up shelters in some of Sarasota County’s public schools, because the hotels are already booked by evacuees from the south.

As for businesses on the Key, which generates millions of dollars in tourist taxes every year, the storm could pose a different kind of threat.

Business owners such as Morton said he was waiting to see what kind of preparations he should make based on the storm’s course. Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley said in terms of tourism, recovery is the first priority for areas that may have sustained damage.

“We’ve worked with Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center for years, and one of their priorities is getting all business and major employers up and running,” she said.

Depending on what part of the county might get damaged, she said her agency often focuses tourism advertisements on different areas, to be sure visitors are going to places that aren’t damaged and give businesses a reprieve to rebuild.

But McCrane said even as a historic storm approaches the state, being able to keep an eye on it and make the appropriate preparations is a good thing.

“We definitely have time on our side,” McCrane said.