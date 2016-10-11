Siesta Key organizer sues Sarasota County

A Siesta Key resident’s fight to overturn a Sarasota County Commission decision to privatize 200 feet of Beach Road moved forward this week, after a process server delivered an official summons to board members Monday.

“For the last three months we’ve been speaking at meetings trying to get them to listen,” said Reopen Beach Road founder Mike Cosentinon this morning. “Now, we’re going to force them to.”

Cosentino launched the campaign after Beach Road property owners petitioned the county to permanently vacate a portion of road in front of their homes to allow the construction of a new six-unit, four-story complex. The county agreed, and although that agreement mandates continued pedestrian access along the street, it will no longer control the segment.

Beach Road between Avenida Messina and Columbus Boulevard was first temporarily vacated in 1993, and cars have not been allowed to drive on it since.

After the county approved the permanent vacation, Cosentino filed a legal complaint against the county with intent to sue. Property owners Wendy and Dennis Madden, represented by attorney Charlie Bailey, have aligned themselves with the county in the impending lawsuit.

The Maddens also filed a request for an emergency hearing in an attempt to expedite the injunction process. A judge denied the motion Aug. 31.

Last month, Cosentino cemented his place as a Beach Road stakeholder when he bought the abandoned, crumbling pier at the north end of the roadway for $50,000, according to property records.

The court has not set a date for the injunction hearing.

The county has 20 days to reply to the summons.