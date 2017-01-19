A home in Siesta’s Bayside tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jennifer Sisson and Abrahim Roostaian sold their home at 532 Commonwealth Lane to William and Diana Radek, of Naperville, Ill., for $1,465,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,614 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $546,500 for 2009.

SARASOTA

Prime

Ronald and Carla Riffel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1741 Alta Vista St. to James Buchanan and Lea Mei, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,178 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 for 2001.

Lawrence Pointe

Dennis Jensen, trustee, of Highland Park, Ill., sold the Unit 302 condominium at 101 Sunset Drive to Clements Ripley and Ruth Stone, of Charleston, S.C., for $860,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,474 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2012.

1350 Main Residential

Paul and Susan McIntyre sold their Unit 910 condominium at 1350 Main St. to John Jones and Debra Kealkahn, trustees, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2015.

High Point Circle

Robert Darnell, trustee, sold the home at 1912 High Point Drive to William and Cynthia Webb, of Crownsville, Md., for $700,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,941 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1987.

La Linda Terrace

RJJM LLC sold the home at 2123 Hillview St. to Daniel and Yvette Clermont, of Sarasota, for $595,900. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,792 square feet of living area.

Condominium on the Bay

John and Virginia Keyser, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Michael P. Burger Trust LLC for $500,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $567,000 in 2005.

Roselawn

Warren Jones, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2047 Roselawn St. to Roger Van Wie, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,000 for 2012.

McClellan Park

Laura House, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2421 McClellan Parkway to Francis White and Deborah Kassilke, of Falls Church, Va., for $439,500. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,296 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate East

James Wyse, trustee, sold the home at 3631 Kingston Blvd. to Meleney Yoder, of Sarasota, for $322,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,652 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,000 for 2016.

Gulf Gate

Lance Sinclair, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3212 Markridge Road to Catherine Barefoot and Steven Newton, of Sarasota, for $312,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 for 2016.

Robert Walker and Jane Fay sold their home at to Pensco Trust Co. LLC for $269,100. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,306 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,900 for 2014.

Wren’s

Craig Chibbaro and Ronda Jones, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1831 Wharf Road to WHARF ROAD LLC for $295,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,132 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2012.

Harbor Oaks

Smooth Journey LLC sold the home at 2149 Oak Terrace to Robert and Jill Martini, of Sarasota, for $278,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $111,000 in 2015.

Tropical Shores

Thomas and Margaret Prokop, trustees, sold the home at 1622 Dunmore Way to Helen Kuh, trustee, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,268 square feet of living area.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Patricia Spencer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1955 Brookhaven Drive to Paradiso Holdings LLC for $249,500. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,689 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $68,000 for 1977.

South Highland

Jack Henry sold two properties at 1825 and 1827 Robinhood St. to Sabal Palm Bank for $240,000. The property at 1825 was built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,117 square feet of living area. The property at 1827 was built in 1950, it has one bedroom, one bath and 400 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $73,000 in 2014.

Hope Acres

Robert and Jill Martini, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2641 Austin St. to Mark Lively, of Pittsfield, Mass., for $239,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,000 in 2012.

Greenbriar Homes

Equine Real Estate LLC sold the home at 2968 Novus St. to Karen Stults, of Sarasota, for $224,500. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,100 in 2016.

Woodbridge Estates

Charlotte Templeton Engels, Katherine duQuesnay and Philip duQuesnay, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 47 condominium at 2644 Moss Oak Drive to Ann Gundersheimer, of Sarasota, for $205,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,985 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,500 in 1993.

SIESTA KEY

Mira Mar Beach

Suzanne Smith, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 94 Avenida Veneccia to Gulf Coast Capital Solutions LLC and Tatarow Family Partners Ltd. for $900,000. The first property was built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 924 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,426 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $150,000 in 1987.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Redvers and Ann Valerie Chown, of N. Yorkshire, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 409 condominium at 5924 Midnight Pass Road to Copamar LLC for $800,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $302,500 in 1997.

Siesta Cove

Karine Mielczarek, of Cedar Lake, Ind., sold her home at 1233 S. View Drive to William and Deborah Murphy, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,451 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 for 1990.

Boca Siesta

Bruce Allan sold his Unit 203 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Ronald and Sheri Muhitch, of Wheaton, Ill., for $469,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2010.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Samuel Wyman, trustee, of Naples, sold the home at 4224 Boca Pointe Drive to David Bossman and Lorinda Bossman, trustees, of Sarasota, for $985,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $865,000 for 2000.

Sandhill Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 5978 Caspian Tern Drive to Ronald and Malinda Remington, of Sarasota, for $615,400. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,717 square feet of living area.

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 5955 Snowy Egret Drive to Ronnie Kahn, trustee, of Sarasota, for $460,100. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,675 square feet of living area.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 4133 Ilaria Ave. to Lorenzo Tomasiello, of Sarasota, for $506,800. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,283 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 8721 Bellussi Drive to Lawrence Rosenbaum, of Sarasota, for $453,800. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5752 Liatris Circle to Dennis and Rebecca Strohminger, of Sarasota, for $413,900. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Stephen and Sandra Perkins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5720 Tam O Shanter Court to Homer and Teresa Sanders, of Sarasota, for $284,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,648 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,000 for 2013.

OSPREY

Bayside

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3953 Waypoint Ave. to Robert and Margo Antenucci, of Osprey, for $732,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,377 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3936 Waypoint Ave. to David and Karen Gatti, of Osprey, for $684,700. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,323 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3940 Waypoint Ave. to Mimi Tzortzis, of Osprey, for $583,100. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,303 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Gulfside Beach Club

John Gorman and Susan Schmedes, of Chevy Chase, Md., sold their Unit 3 condominium at 427 Casey Key Road to Thomas Wykstra, trustee, of Thornton, Colo., for $525,000. Built in 1983, it has one bedroom, one bath and 577 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2010