Siesta Key fireworks show still needs donations

Once again, arguably one of the most popular Fourth of July fireworks displays in the area is in jeopardy, as the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce struggles to raise the money it needs to fund the annual event.

Perhaps “struggle” is too strong a word though, as no one seems to be concerned about the $10,000 shortfall with less than three weeks remaining.

“There’s always obviously the doubt in the back of your mind — is everyone going to step up again? And every year, they do,” said Chamber of Commerce Chair Mark Smith.

At the time of publication, the Chamber had raised a little more than $31,000 of their $40,000 goal.

Smith attributes the last-minute scramble to raise enough money to the time of year — with kids just out of school and parents planning vacations, he said, everyone is going to be shocked that it’s already time for the Fourth of July.

“It’s a lot of money to go up in smoke, but it’s for a good cause."

Ann Frescura, Executive Director at the Chamber of Commerce and the person overseeing the fundraising, was also confident that the money would come together. One of Frescura’s biggest problems is finding new donors, rather than asking the same people to give money again and again.

“The chamber has so many events that I think sometimes it’s hard to reach out beyond the normal 25 people to give to every cause, and we want to expand that base and give others a chance to participate.”

However, Frescura called the community “extremely generous,” which is how the Chamber feels confident enough to rely on sponsors each year.

The details Tuesday, July 4 6-10 p.m. Siesta Public Beach

948 Beach Road

Siesta Key, FL 34242

Daquiri Deck owner Russell Matthes said he and his partners think donating is important because the event draws so much traffic to the area.

“[Funding the display] is highly important for all the businesses out here, to draw crowds that come out here and enjoy themselves on the beach and spend money while they’re here,” Matthes said, adding “and we’re patriotic, by golly!”

President of Davidson Drugs, another longtime sponsor, Richard Davidson, said they donate for the same reason:

“It brings families on to Siesta Key during the summer months when it’s slower, and it was a great way to add value to the tourists’ [experience].”

While residents may have complaints about traffic and parking during the event, donating to fund the event could be an opportunity to alleviate that — if you donate $500, you get a parking pass and four seats at the Chamber’s viewing area, with guaranteed parking (though they can’t guarantee you won’t sit in traffic at some point getting there and going home). The number of passes and seats increases with the amount donated.

To contribute to the fireworks fund, you can donate money on the Chamber’s website or by calling 941-349-3800. Smith said the fireworks money goes into a fund separate from the Chamber’s normal bank account, so all money raised will go toward fireworks only.

