Key Notes: 'Siesta Key' Episode 6 Recap

This week on "Siesta Key," the cast took a trip to Bimini, and tensions flared as they all stayed under a single roof.

The show opens on everyone packing and Garrett and Kelsey talking to their respective confidantes about their frustrations with each other. Kelsey’s mom tells her to go have fun, and Garret expresses hope that Kelsey will come to her senses and realize how good he is for her.

Cut to the cast in Bimini, drinking from an omnipresent bottle of Champagne. Alex makes a fat joke about Chloe, who said she wants to have a “big dinner” for Amanda on her birthday. Chloe calls him out, thankfully. (Not that it matters, but she is not overweight by any means. Chloe is prettier than most of us could ever hope to be.)

Niki’s Hot Take: “Siesta Key” boys condone body shaming This week, Alex reached a new low by making fat jokes directed toward Chloe, his so-called best friend. I don’t want to turn this into a rant, but I will sum up my point like this: the only thing more inappropriate than his jokes is that none of the other guys on the trip stood up for Chloe — and that one of the girls went behind her back. In case you missed it, the joke began when Chloe suggested that the group hosts a “big dinner” for Amanda’s birthday once she arrives in Bimini. The result was a series of cackles from Alex and Pauly, who point at each other and later return to the joke at the dinner itself when they remind her that they got all this food because she wanted a big dinner. In both scenes, I noticed that Brandon and this Drew fella never once take a stand against Alex. Kelsey, Madisson and Chloe are the only ones who make it known that they disapprove of his comments, and frankly, it made me lose a lot of respect for Brandon. When compared to Alex, it appears MTV tries to make Brandon the “nice guy,” but nice guys don’t sit idly by as one of their friends makes degrading comments about a woman. The conversation about body positivity shouldn’t just include women coming to love themselves for who they are (though of course that’s incredibly important), it should include men who recognize that our beauty standards are unrealistic and try to stop body shaming on a grassroots level (AKA stopping it in their own friend groups). What bothers me even more, however, is that Kelsey made a disgusting hypocritical move by standing up for Chloe, comforting her later in the group’s loving girl-power scene (framed as a touching moment of all the girls coming together to support Chloe), and then turning around and making her own joke on her date with Alex by asking him if he wanted a “big dessert.” This is particularly upsetting because of how Kelsey was the most outspoken supporter of Chloe on the episode but turned against her the second she fell into Alex’s little trap. I don’t think Kelsey believes Alex’s jokes are acceptable, but I do think she enjoys his attention and will say whatever it takes to maintain that attention. Body shaming will continue to happen if both genders don’t get on board. Not only do women need to stick up for each other (and not turn on each other the second they’re alone with a guy who likes degrading girls), men need to realize that this conversation is just as important to women as it is to men. Would those men be OK with Alex making fat jokes about their moms or their sisters or their grandmas? I would hope not. I do want to give major kudos to Chloe, however, for standing up for herself instead of ignoring Alex and letting his unacceptable comments continue to go unrecognized. I’m not very confident he’ll change, but at least Chloe is sending an impportant message to all the girls watching this show: never let anyone think it’s OK to make fun of your body. - Niki Kottmann

Next starts a theme that continues over the course of the entire episode — Juliette throwing shade at Kelsey, complaining about her being all over Alex and insulting her behind her back to pretty much everyone on the trip.

Chloe says that after the Gatsby Gala, Kelsey and Alex definitely hooked up, because Amanda, who was looking for her phone in Alex’s room with her date, saw her in there with her own two eyes and said they were both naked. Chloe calls Kelsey “sketchy” and Juliette calls her “pathetic,” because she won’t just admit to a huge group of people she barely knows whether she cheated on her boyfriend with one of their best friends. No one is concerned that Alex won’t admit to it.

After a strange exchange, in which Brandon asks Madisson to get a couple’s massage with him for their second date (is this what life is like when you’re 22 and were raised on Siesta Key?), the cast gathers for a group dinner where everyone is awkwardly munching on edamame. Juliette is almost twitching every time Alex and Kelsey look at each other, so she asks if she’s supposed to “suck on” the edamame to draw attention to her. Pauly presses Kelsey for details on her relationship with Garrett, asking if their mutual decision to end it is the whole story. And Alex makes another fat joke about Chloe wanting a “big dinner,” prompting her and all of the girls to stand up and walk out.

This is about when we felt like turning the show off, but we didn’t because of our loyalty to our readers. You’re welcome.

Chloe, Juliette, Kelsey and Madisson all gather in a living room somewhere, and Chloe vents about Alex. She says that she is confident in her skin, but when someone who is supposed to be her best friend makes her feel like an Oompa Loompa, it’s hard. She starts crying, and an awkward group hug temporarily displaces any hard feelings between anyone.

Juliette talks to Pauly, showing how vulnerable she still is when it comes to Alex. She reveals that she wants him back — shocking, I know — but asks Pauly what she can do if he’s interested in Kelsey.

“It’s Alex’s world, and I’m just living in it,” she said.

In brief reprieve from the Alex-Kelsey-Juliette love triangle, we get the extreme honor of seeing Madisson and Brandon’s couple’s massage. Brandon asks Madisson if she wants kids and to get married while, in true Brandon fashion, trying to get her to commit to carrying “his seed” and marrying him. We’ll hold while you try not to puke.

Chloe tries to force Kelsey into saying if she and Alex slept together by telling her she won’t tell anyone else whatever she admits to. Kelsey is tight-lipped, obviously.

When Brandon asks Madisson to have his children and you are worried she isn't going to get to accomplish her goals, this is what your texting conversation with your coworker looks like.

Chloe tells Alex to stop making fat jokes, and he evades and makes excuses and tells her to take a joke. She doesn’t relent, thankfully, and holds him accountable. Eventually he says “fine” like a 4-year-old and says he won’t do it again.

How big of him.

Then he goes and asks Kelsey to dinner for the following night. Steam might have actually poured out of Juliette’s ears.

Amanda arrives, and everyone is thrilled. They all go out to a club that night, and we get to see the most rowdy series of shots we’ve seen so far — the first pool party was tame compared to this. Pauly is drinking straight from a bottle of something, all the girls are in a line grinding on each other and Madisson and Brandon are making out pretty intensely in a corner somewhere.

At one point, Kelsey leaves the dance floor to bring Alex on. She holds out her hands to him, and Juliette, on the couch nearby, audibly says “no no no.” Everyone laughs, because what?? And Kelsey and Alex go dance. Later, they’re sitting at the bar, and Juliette comes over to tell Alex she would like to leave. Alex says, “Okay, I’ll live.” Maybe the King of Siesta Key is finally done with her.

In the cold light of day it’s more of the same. Amanda confronts Kelsey about her presumed night with Alex; Juliette awkwardly confronts Alex about his date with “the new girl,” mostly embarrassing herself again; Kelsey and Alex go out, and she asks him for details on his relationship with Juliette; the rest of the cast go out to dinner and they talk about Kelsey again.

The show ends on the final morning. Pauly is in the kitchen doing whatever Pauly does when no one else is around, but he approaches Alex’s room with a camera following him. Inexplicably, he then opens Alex’s closed door and everyone starts yelling. Lo and behold, someone is in his bed … and it’s Juliette. Surprise! She covers her face and runs out the door.

As everyone packs up, Chloe tells Juliette she’s tired of her drama with Alex, and Kelsey confesses to Madisson that she’s worried about seeing Garrett again.

Juliette’s final voiceover pretty much sums up her entire role for the show:

“Kelsey may have owned the day, but I own the night. And that’s all that ever counts with Alex.”

- Cassidy Alexander