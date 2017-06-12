Shoaling prompts Coast Guard to close New Pass

The Coast Guard will remove navigational markers in New Pass this week because conditions have become too hazardous for boaters to safely pass through, effectively closing the channel.

“Significant shoaling is causing hazardous conditions for boaters and the Coast Guard can no longer safely mark the ‘best water’ in this channel,” Chief Warrant Officer Darren Pauly, Aids to Navigation Officer for the Coast Guard in St. Petersburg, said in a press release.

The channel was re-established in 2016 after dredging was complete, but due to shoaling after major storms in 2016, or the build-up of sand in the water that causes the water to become more shallow, the channel will now be closed.

According to Pauly, aids to navigation will not be returned until conditions improve.

Two channel lights will be converted into “Danger Shoal” markers with quick, white flashing lights, to be visible for three nautical miles.

Nine channel buoys will be removed from the pass between Lido Key and Longboat Key, near the Mote Marine Laboratory, according to the release. Two will be renamed.

Because of the recent unpredictable weather, the Coast Guard is unable to set an exact date for the removal of the markers, but they will be gone by Friday, the agency said.