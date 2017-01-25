Eighty-five-year-old Hal Rosenberger was grieving when he moved to Kobernick House less than a year ago.

His wife, Lois, had died just a few months before. They had thought about moving to Kobernick House, the independent living section of the Sarasota Manatee Jewish Housing Council Foundation’s campus, for several years, but the timing hadn’t been right.

This time, it was.

“Each day has exceeded my expectations,” Rosenberger said. “This was the perfect place for me. There are too many things for me to participate in. There’s always something to do.”

Now, that “something” has more of a focus. The foundation has rebranded its senior living facility, the former Kobernick Anchin Benderson that was comprised of Kobernick House, an independent living community; Anchin Pavilion for those seeking assisted living or memory care; and Benderson, a skilled nursing facility.

Collectively, they’ve become Aviva: A Campus for Senior Life.

“We kept adding names to our name and causing confusion. A lot of people didn’t know what we were,” said Stacy Prouty, Aviva’s director of sales, marketing and communication. “Aviva in Hebrew means ‘spring.’ We liken it to the possibilities. Where spring comes, you want to try new things.”

Prouty said that previously, when people saw her name tag stating “Kobernick Anchin Benderson,” they would ask if she worked for a law firm, not a senior living community.