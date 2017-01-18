Scully selected as name for World Rowing Championships' mascot

The votes have been counted and the 2017 World Rowing Championships' pelican mascot now has a name.

Scully.

The announcement was made on Wednesday that Scully had won out over the four other finalists — Rowan, Paddles, Oarson and Skylar.

Votes were collected from 24 counties and five continents.

“We are so incredibly thrilled by the response to the mascot naming competition,” said Meredith Scerba, the executive director of the 2017 World Rowing Championships, in a release. “We believe such enthusiasm bodes well for the Championships and indicates that excitement is really building for the event.”

The World Rowing Championships will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 1 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

For more information about the event, go to wrch2017.com.