School District of Manatee County adopts official logo

In an effort to improve its branding, the School District of Manatee County has selected an official logo.

The school district has used various logos throughout the years but wants more consistency as it moves forward.

Its official logo displays the district's seal.

"When we would see stories about the district on TV and in other media outlets, they would be using a variety of different logos," said Mike Barber, the director of Communications, Family and Community Engagement. "When we're represented in the media, we want to be consistent just like any other organization so people know who we are."

The transition to one logo will take time.

"To be financially responsible, we will be phasing in this change within the school district as we transition from our current supplies to new and updated materials," Barber said in a release. "Eventually this endeavor will impact district websites, stationary, signage, business cards and ID badges."