School district invites public to superintendent reception

The Sarasota County School Board has identified four finalists in its search for Superintendent Lori White’s replacement.

School Board members released the names on Tuesday, a week ahead of their original schedule.

Todd Bowden, the only internal applicant, will advance to the final stage of the selection process. Bowden currently serves as the Sarasota County School District's executive director of career, technical and adult education.

The other three finalists all come from Florida school districts. They are:

Mark Porter, Monroe County School District superintendent,

Brennan Asplen III, St. John’s County School District deputy superintendent for academic and student services,

Andrew Ryberg, former Indian River County School District assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

The four finalists were selected from a shortlist of eight candidates, which had been narrowed down from the district’s original list of 49 applicants.

Bowden, Porter, Asplen and Rynberg will be interviewed by the board in-person on Oct. 12 and 13. Asplen is also being considered for the vacant St. John’s County superintendent position.

If You Go What: School Board superintendent candidate public reception

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13

Where: Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota

Members of the public are invited to attend the Oct. 12 interviews. The Education Foundation of Sarasota County is also hosting a public reception for the candidates on Oct. 13.

"We definitely want the community involved and we hope the community will come out on the 13th," School Board member Shirley Brown said.

The school board will also be holding private interviews on Oct. 13 ahead of its final vote on Oct. 18. The chosen candidate will take over for White following her retirement in February.