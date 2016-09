This year’s annual Kiwanis Gourmet Lawn Party will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Michael Garey, owner and operator of the Lazy Lobster, is chairing the event for the third year in a row. About 30 local restaurants will provide signature dishes for the event.

Tickets are $50 will be available in early October from members and various locations on the Key.