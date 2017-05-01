Sarasota weekend sports roundup: 05.01.17

Football

Former Booker High and University of South Florida running back Marlon Mack was selected by the Indianapolis Colts April 29 in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Track and field

The Riverview girls 4x100 meter relay team of Elizabeth Gipson, Shamyra Wheeler, Toni Knight and Aliyah Cunningham (47.97 seconds) finished first April 29 at the Class 4A Region 2 meet.

Sarasota High track and field junior Jaasiel Torres won both the triple jump (13.83 meters) and high jump (2.06 meters) at the Class 4A Region 2 meet.

Baseball

Former Sarasota High star Ian Desmond made his season debut April 30 for the Colorado Rockies, going 1-5 in the team's 2-0 loss to Arizona.