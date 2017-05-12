Sarasota weather page photo: May 11

Kent Early captured this shot of a sailboat in front of the setting sun off Shell Road on Siesta Key.

Each week, we choose a nature or weather-related photo to run on the weather page. Each weekly winner will be entered into a monthly contest for a $25 gift card. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos!

To see past entries, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.