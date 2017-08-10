Sarasota weather page photo: August 10

Phil Stone photographed this swallow-tailed kite as it flies around the hill at Celery Fields just after the grass had been mowed, which disturbed all the insects these kites like to eat.

Each week, we choose a nature or weather-related photo to run on our weather page. Each weekly winner is entered into a monthly contest for a $25 gift card.

One grand prize winner will receive a $2,500 flooring makeover from Manasota Flooring Inc. (The grand prize winner must own a home in Sarasota County or Manatee County.)

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos!

To see past entries, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.