Sarasota triathlete follows own rules on path to success

A self-proclaimed “punk rock hippie” has qualified to represent the United States in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga, Tenn., in September 2017.

Even though Sarasota's Linda Bayne, 54, is an anti-establishment type who plays life by her own rules, her competitive spirit has taken her to the top levels of her sport.

“I don’t believe in the pettiness of society,” said Bayne, who has lived in Sarasota for 10 years. “You know that you have to work a certain amount of hours a week, and you have to do everything a specific way in order to have a successful life. I don’t believe that. I believe you can have a successful life if you don’t follow the rules.”

Bayne, who once qualified for an international rollerblading competition while living in France, doesn't intend to get caught up in her endeavors, such as the triathlon, but her personality drives her toward them. She rejects the idea of someone telling her she can’t do something and she is also naturally competitive.

The combination of those two traits challenges her to win, at everything she does.

She initially started running just to stay in shape. She was also trying to quit smoking, so running helped. Bayne kept running casual for 15 years, but then a former training partner convinced her to run in the 1984 Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, a 10K, in front of 55,000 people. Her competitive spirit started to rise.

Fast Facts NAME: Linda Bayne LIVES: Sarasota AGE: 54 FAVORITE SONG: "Chandelier" by Sia CHILDHOOD DREAM JOB: Actress HOBBY: Home organic gardening FAVORITE MEAL: "Something with ice cream in it."

“I was getting faster, and I started winning races,” Bayne said. “I got really hooked on speed. That sounds like a drug, and it sort of is.”

Bayne’s first triathlon was the Longboat Key Triathlon six years ago. In her mind, it wasn’t a big step up. She had the running part down pat, and she swam in college at Georgia State for a few years. The biking section would be her biggest challenge.

She doesn't like going fast on a bike, citing all the different things that can go wrong. She has had to avoid everything from a pair of old boots to a dead fish while on her bike. She did "horrible" on the bike in the Longboat Key event.

Then she watched as one of her friends passed her on the bike.

"I said to myself, ‘I’m never going to let that happen again,’” Bayne said. “I don’t like people beating me.”

Bayne, who once lived on a boat at sea for six months, stuck with the triathlons, and started winning. USA Triathlon selects the top 10 percent of each age group to compete in national competitions. Bayne wasn’t sure if she would qualify for the 50-54 group based on her times.

Sarasota triathlete Linda Bayne shows off medals from the IRONMAN 70.3 qualifying race in Augusta, Ga., and from the 2016 Age Group Nationals in Omaha, Neb.

On Sept. 25, she raced in an Ironman 70.3 qualifier in Augusta, Ga. It was the most challenging race of her career. The hilly nature of the course used up much of her energy during the bike ride. The 90-degree heat made running seven 10-minute miles nearly impossible.

“On mile six, I said to myself, ‘I just want to quit,” Bayne said.

She didn’t quit, despite her quads burning and dehydration affecting her focus, and finished in 5 hours, 25 minutes and 18 seconds. She crossed the finish line and went back to her hotel to shower. It wasn’t until later that she realized she finished second in her age group. She had qualified for the World Championships.

Despite her freewheeling nature, Bayne is dead serious about her routines, getting up each day at 5:30 a.m. for exercise. She has a smoothie when finished, then breakfast at 10 a.m. She snacks on handfuls of peanuts or other nutritious treats during the day, then eats dinner at 6 p.m. She goes for a walk, rewards herself with ice cream, then gets to bed by 9 p.m.

“She gets hungry” said Ren Hardman Schrock, Bayne’s massage therapist and fellow member of the Sarasota Storm triathlon club. “She has to eat, and eat certain food. If not, it’s like the world’s ending.”

Storm member Nicole Buckley gave more testament about Bayne's dedication. While on the beach for a stroll, she spotted Bayne swimming and went over to say hello. She expected a friendly response.

“I am training!” Bayne shouted at her friend, then continued swimming. She later apologized.

That anecdote sums up the intensity Bayne has about competition of any kind. There’s a duality in her, a carefree, silly, life-to-the-fullest side, and a serious, ambitious side. The latter side has gotten a boost as she’s gained experience. Bayne is defiant against ageism, believing that she doesn’t have to slow down as her years on Earth increase. In fact, she has only gotten faster with age.

Her life is unpredictable, but one thing is for sure: She will never stop exploring what she’s capable of doing.

“Before I push up daisies, I want to push my body as far as it will go,” Bayne said. “I feel like Jack LaLanne. I want a vibrant life, and I want it to be full of adventure.”