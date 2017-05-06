Sarasota track and field championships: Day one results

Sarasota junior Jaasiel Torres said he had jumped both in rain and at night, but never at the same time.

That's exactly what he did on the first day of the 2017 track and field championships, taking home the Class 4 high jump gold medal with a leap of 2.05 meters.

He was the area's lone first-place finisher for the day. Teammate Benjamin Hartvigsen finished in the Class 4 boys 3200 meter race (9:34.34), and Sailors pole vaulter Joseph Kelly finished eighth in his event.

The Riverview girls and boys 4x100 relay teams failed to qualify for Saturday's Class 4 final, as did Rams Jermaine Higdon and Aliyah Cunningham in the individual 100 meter races.

Booker's Samauri Bane finished ninth in the Class 2 high jump.