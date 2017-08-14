ODA twins win USTA national doubles title

The Krug family continues to dominate the national tennis scene.

This time, it's Connor and Jake Krug, who won the doubles title at the USTA Boys' 14 National Championships in Mobile, Ala., on Aug. 12.

The twins, ninth-graders at The Out-of-Door Academy, won the title by defeating Connecticut's Evan Lee and New York's Thomas Navarro 6-1, 7-5. Both Lee and Thomas are considered blue chip prospects by Tennisrecruiting.net.

The Krugs were the top seed entering the tournament, and were only taken to three sets once, in the round of 64 by South Carolina's Matthew Rundle and North Carolina's Rohan Sachdev.

In July, Connor and Jake's sister, Ava Krug, won the doubles title at the USTA Girls' 12 National Clay Court Championships with partner Tsehay Driscoll of California.

The Krugs are the grandchildren of Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vitale.