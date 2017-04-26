Sarasota sports roundup: 04.26.17

Baseball

Cardinal Mooney beat Booker 10-3 on senior night. Alex Rodman and Parker Shanahan both had two hits for the Cougars, and John Schroyer had a three RBI double.

Riverview beat Venice 4-1. Collin Weghorst threw a complete game for the Rams. Aramis Linares led the team with three hits.

Softball

Booker beat Southeast 4-2. Terrionna Smith had three RBI for the Tornadoes.

Sarasota High beat Palmetto 7-1. Amanda Bush went five and one-third innings for the Sailors, giving up one run.