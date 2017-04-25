Sarasota sports roundup: 04.25.17

Baseball

Cardinal Mooney beat Braden River 7-5. Tommy Hubbard and Paul Labriola each had two RBI for the Cougars. Labriola also pitched four innings, giving up just one earned run. Evan Berman led the Cougars with two hits. Dalton Plattner picked up the two-inning save.

Sarasota Christian beat Oasis 2-1. Grady Martin got the win on the mound, throwing seven innings of one-run ball.

Colorado Rockies third baseman and former Sarasota High Sailor Ian Desmond took batting practice yesterday, his first session since fracturing his hand March 12 in a spring training game. Another former Sailor, Danny Mars, went 2-4 for Boston Red Sox AA affiliate Portland. Mars is hitting .361 in the minors this season.