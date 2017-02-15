Sarasota sports roundup: 02.15.17

Basketball

The Booker girls team fell 68-51 to Robinson in a Class 6A Region 3 semifinal. Senior Cellexia Foster scored 34 points for the Tornadoes.

Lacrosse

The Riverview boys team defeated the Sarasota Military Academy 22-1.

Tennis

The Riverview boys team beat Braden River 7-0. Individual results:

- Antoine Sanchez (R) def. David Ojeda (BR) 6-0, 6-1

- Finn Anderson (R) def. Sebastian Bucarion (BR) 6-3, 6-2

- Gabriel Von Kessel (R) def. Xavier Muzquis (BR) 6-0, 6-2

- Duncan Macavoy-Thompson (R) def. Sean Peabody (BR) 6-0, 6-2

- Nicholas Schwab (R) def. Nicholas Brathon-Cox (BR) 6-0, 6-2

- Sanchez/Anderson (R) def. Ojeda/Bucarion(BR) 8-4

- Von Kessel/Matt Stern (R) def. Muzquis/Peabody (BR) 8-2

The Booker girls team lost 7-0 to Lemon Bay. Individual results:

- Sarah Lown (LB) def. Nikki Marceus (B) 8-1

- Stephanie Krisinski (LB) def. Anastasia Pollak (B) 8-0

- Ashley Tormey (LB) def. Lillee Izadi (B) 8-0

- Chloe DiDonato (LB) def Leticia Gonzalez (B) 8-0

- Linda Conklin (LB) def. Kaleigh Schaeffer (B) 8-0

- Lown/Krisinski (LB) def. Marceus/Pollak (B) 8-0

- Tormey/DiDonato (LB) def. Izadi/Gonzalez (B) 8-0

The Booker boys team also lost to Lemon Bay, 6-1. Individual results:

- David Kappelmann (LB) def. Daniel Truong (B) 6-0, 6-0

- Liam Ryan (LB) def. Abel Cordova (B) 6-0, 6-0

- Enrique Suvero (LB) def. Sebastian Conteras (B) 6-0, 6-0

- Josh Hutcherson (LB) def. Aaron Robinson (B) 4-6, 6-0 (10-3)

- Erik Shaffer (LB) def. Norman Sawyers (B) 6-0, 6-0

- Suvero/Hutcherson (LB) def. Truong/Cordova (B) 8-2

- Robinson/Saywers (B) def. Parth Patel/Ren Feril (LB) 8-5