Sarasota sports roundup: 02.14.17

Football

Riverview coach Todd Johnson was named FloridaHSFootball.com's Class 8A fan choice Coach of the Year, and senior all-purpose defender Vince Sellers, Jr., was named to the site's All-State second team. Senior QB Mike Welcer and sophomore RB Ali Boyce were named honorable mentions.

Cardinal Mooney sophomore RB Bryce Williams was named to the site's Class 3A All-State first team, and senior LB Vinny Connetta to the All-State second team.

Booker senior OL Michael Cannon was named to the site's Class 5A All-State third team.

Sarasota senior LS Matthew Kowalczyk was named to the Class 7A All-State third team.

Basketball

The Florida Athletic Coaches Association gave out its boys basketball district awards, and several area players and coaches were honored:

- Cardinal Mooney senior Jordan McNeal was named a Class 5A Player of the Year.

- Booker sophomore Johnnie Williams IV was named a Class 6A Player of the Year.

- Riverview senior A.J. Caldwell was named a Class 9A Player of the Year. Caldwell was also named the Senior All-Star MVP.

- Riverview coach B.J. Ivey was named the Class 9A Coach of the Year.

- Riverview senior Brion Whitley was fourth in Senior All-Star nominations.