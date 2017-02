Basketball

The Riverview boys team beat Newsome 58-49 to take home the Class 9A District 6 title for the third year in a row. Senior Brion Whitley led the Rams with 23 points.

The Booker boys team lost 56-54 to Sebring in the Class 6A District 10 title game. Sophomore Johnnie Williams IV had 18 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks for the Tornadoes.

Lacrosse

The Riverview boys team beat Bishop Verot 13-6, and the girls team beat Bishop Verot 10-4.