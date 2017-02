Basketball

The Riverview boys team beat Tampa Riverview 84-50 in the Class 9A District 6 semifinals. Senior Brion Whitley had 41 points for the Rams, a career high. Riverview will play Newsome on Friday at 7 p.m. for the district title.

The Cardinal Mooney boys team fell 66-60 to Brooks DeBartolo in the Class 5A District 9 semifinals.

Soccer

The Cardinal Mooney boys team lost to Berkeley Prep 6-1 in the Class 2A Region 3 final.