Basketball

The Cardinal Mooney boys team fell to Lakewood Ranch 66-47.

The Sarasota girls team beat Palmetto 54-28.

On Jan. 31, the Sarasota Military Academy girls team beat Central Clearwater Catholic 65-44 for the program's first playoff win in its history. Junior Hayley Walding had 26 points.

Soccer

The Cardinal Mooney boys team beat LaBelle 4-2 in the Class 2A Region 3 quarterfinals.