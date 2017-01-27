Sarasota sports roundup: 01.27.17

Basketball

The Riverview boys team survived a late rally from Booker for a 77-76 win. Senior Brion Whitley has 26 points for the Rams, while sophomore Johnnie Williams has 26 points for the Tornadoes.

The Cardinal Mooney girls team defeated Sarasota Christian 39-37. Senior Jacqueline Kulle had 27 points in the win.

The Sarasota Military Academy girls team beat Braden River 60-54. Junior Hayley Walding had 31 points for the Eagles.

The Sarasota girls team beat Riverview 65-32. Senior Madison Pack had 12 points for the Sailors.

Soccer

The Cardinal Mooney girls team fell 3-0 to Clewiston in a Class 2A Region 3 game.

The Sarasota Military Academy lost 8-0 to Cape Coral Oasis in a Class 2A Region 3 game.