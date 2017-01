Basketball

The Cardinal Mooney boys team defeated Sarasota 72-47. Donte Pascarella had 23 points for the Cougars, while Andrew Warrington has 16 points for the Sailors.

The Sarasota Military Academy boys team lost 72-34 to Braden River.

Soccer

The Riverview boys team defeated Manatee 5-0 in a Class 5A District 8 semifinal. They will play Lakewood Ranch on the road for the district title on Friday at 7 p.m.