Sarasota sports roundup: 01.25.17

Basketball

The Sarasota Military Academy boys team lost 58-47 to Sarasota Christian on Jan. 24.

The SMA girls team beat Sarasota Christian 60-19. Junior Hayley Walding had 21 points for the Eagles.

The Sarasota High boys team lost 92-82 to Palmetto. Sailors senior Emmanuel Lambright had a triple-double (34 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) in the losing effort.

The Sailors girls team beat Southeast 61-36. Senior Madison Pack had 14 points in the win.

The Booker boys team beat Lake Wales 64-59. Junior Jaylen Jones had 17 points for the Tornadoes.

The Cardinal Mooney girls team beat Braden River 31-26.

Soccer

The Cardinal Mooney boys team beat the Sarasota Military Academy 8-1, and will play DeSoto County for the Class 2A District 11 title on Friday.