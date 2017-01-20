 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota sports roundup: 01.20.17
Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Sarasota sports roundup: 01.20.17

Sarasota sports roundup: 01.20.17
by: Ryan Kohn

Basketball

The Booker boys team beat Palmetto 91-81. Johnny Williams had 20 points in the victory. 

The Sarasota girls team won 58-41 over Palmetto. 

The Sarasota Military Academy defeated Out-of-Door Academy 68-38. Hayley Walding had 17 in the win. 

Soccer

The Riverview boys team beat the Sarasota Military Academy 5-1. 

The Cardinal Mooney girls team beat the Sarasota Military Academy 3-0 to win the Class 2A District 11 title. 

Football

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Tristan Hillerich committed to the University of Virginia. 

 

