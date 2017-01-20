Sarasota sports roundup: 01.20.17
Basketball
The Booker boys team beat Palmetto 91-81. Johnny Williams had 20 points in the victory.
The Sarasota girls team won 58-41 over Palmetto.
The Sarasota Military Academy defeated Out-of-Door Academy 68-38. Hayley Walding had 17 in the win.
Soccer
The Riverview boys team beat the Sarasota Military Academy 5-1.
The Cardinal Mooney girls team beat the Sarasota Military Academy 3-0 to win the Class 2A District 11 title.
Football
Cardinal Mooney quarterback Tristan Hillerich committed to the University of Virginia.