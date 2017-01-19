Sarasota sports roundup: 01.19.17

Basketball

The Sarasota girls team is ranked seventh in class 8A in the latest Florida Association of Basketball Coaches/Source Hoops poll released Wednesday. The Booker girls team is ranked eighth in class 6A in the same poll.

The Booker boys team defeated Lake Wales 74-42. Eunique Arnold and Jalen Jones both had 21 points for the Tornadoes.

The Riverview boys team hung on against North Port and won 58-55. A.J Caldwell had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams.

The Cardinal Mooney boys team lost 53-45 to Venice. The Cougars' girls team lost 32-14 to Lemon Bay.

The Sarasota Military Academy girls team fell 50-49 to St. Stephen's. Emma Barg had 19 points to lead the Eagles.

Soccer

The Sarasota girls team lost 8-0 to Lakewood Ranch in a Class 5A District 8 semifinal.

The Riverview girls team defeated Manatee 2-1 in the other Class 5A District 8 semifinal.