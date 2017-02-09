Sarasota softball plans to use communication as its compass

Based on the historical (and historic) success of Sarasota baseball, people can be forgiven for focusing on that program when thinking of Sailors teams that use a bat, ball and glove.

The Sarasota softball team, however, is hoping to invade some of those thoughts this season.

Fast Facts Names: Hannah Roberson, Claire Mizen-Halperin, Sarah Mizen-Halperin School: Seniors at Sarasota Sport: Softball Favorite subject: Roberson — Math, C. Mizen-Halperin — English, S. Mizen-Halperin — Marine science Favorite memory: All — going to the state finals in 2015 Favorite food: All — sushi Hobbies: Roberson — playing soccer and golf, C. and S. Mizen-Halperin — taking naps and going to the beach

The program reached the state final in 2015 under the leadership of then-seniors Halie Roberson and Avery Miller, among others. It was the first time Sarasota had reached the final four since 2011, but the Sailors lost 8-1 to Pensacola's Tate High.

Part of that team’s motivation was feeling like no one in the community believed in them. The “we’re all we've got” mindset is a powerful tool, but does not work as well coming off a trip to Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach.

Last year, the Sailors turned in a fine campaign, but finished second in Class 8A District 8 to Lakewood Ranch and lost in the regional quarterfinals to Countryside. Now, though, Halie Roberson’s sister Hannah Roberson, a second baseman, is a senior, and she has designs on following in her older sister’s footsteps.

She is not alone. Twins Claire and Sarah Mizen-Halperin, both senior outfielders, are poised to step into leadership positions, and the trio said junior shortstop Lexi Johns, a speed demon verbally committed to Florida International University, occupies one as well.

All four players were on that 2015 team. They expected to replicate that success in 2016. Instead, Sarah Mizen-Halperin said, last year was a disappointment.

“This year, we are going to strive to be what we could have been last year,” Sarah Mizen-Halperin said.

The plan? Communication, both on and off the diamond.

“We want to be closer as a team,” Claire Mizen-Halperin said. “We’re going to keep everything very positive. Support each other if someone is feeling down. We want people to look up to us.”

Team dinners before each home game should help accomplish just that. The program also conducts a large bonding event during the school’s spring break each year, but that has not yet been decided upon. All three said the times they laugh and bond the most with the team is during van and bus rides on road trips, and they will look to keep those as entertaining as possible.

Claire Mizen-Halperin, Sarah Mizen-Halperin, Hannah Roberson.

On the field, the trio is just as vocal. During a round of “21 outs,” where the defensive unit tries to get, well, 21 outs, Roberson and the twins take command, calling out the number of outs after each at-bat and reminding the team of the defensive situation it was now facing. It seems small, but giving teammates knowledge of where to go with the ball can be the split-second difference between an out and a hit, and therefore a win and a loss.

The trio took diverging paths back to the diamond after last season. Claire and Sarah Mizen-Halperin played through the summer for the U18 Sarasota Heat. Roberson did not pick up a softball between the regional loss and the start of camp. Instead, she played golf and other sports to quench her appetite for revenge.

“It’s definitely good to be back out here,” Roberson said of the softball field.

The group is confident, and it is easy to see that its belief that the program should have advanced further last season is genuine and not just what is “supposed” to be said.

“I honestly think our strengths are everywhere,” Roberson said. “We can see it at practice. Our defense is where it’s at. We look like good hitters and pitchers. If everything comes along, we can be real good.”

The team’s leaders know that they have a chance to pull off something special, just like they did two years ago. This time, though, they would like everyone to have a bit more faith in them from the beginning.

“I hope we get a lot of supporters coming out to games,” Claire Mizen-Halperin said.

“We’re going to be having fun,” Roberson said. “Our games are fun and full of excitement.”

If the Sailors get their way, they’ll be full of wins, too.