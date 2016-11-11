Sarasota Signing Day Roundup: 11.11.16

The early signing period started Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 16. So far, 19 area athletes have signed national letters of intent, with more to come next week. Here is a list of all the athletes who have signed so far, and where they're going:

RIVERVIEW

Boys basketball:

- A.J. Caldwell, G: South Alabama

- Brion Whitley, G: North Carolina-Wilmington

Baseball:

- Trent Sinkfield, SS: Polk State College

Softball:

- Ally Merrill, C: West Florida

Boys swimming:

- Austin Katz: Texas

- Keanan Dols: Pennsylvania

- Tyler Carmichael: Pomona College

Girls swimming:

- Lara Hernandez-Tome: Vanderbilt

- Alexis Andros: Air Force Academy

- Miah Lopez: Florida Atlantic

Boys tennis:

- Antoine Sanchez: Stetson

SARASOTA

Baseball:

- Alex Arauz, SS/2B: Chipola College

- Joey Arnold, OF: St. Petersburg State

- Cole Madden, C/1B: West Point Military Academy

- Daniel Marin, OF: Hillsborough Community College

- John Mucci, C/OF: Florida Southwest College

Girls basketball:

- Madison Pack, F: Columbia

Girls swimming:

- Madison Tyle: Florida State

Volleyball:

- Hannah Hritz: Lander University

More area schools will hold signings next week.