Sarasota Signing Day Roundup: 11.11.16

19 area athletes have inked their colleges choices during the early signing period.
The early signing period started Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 16. So far, 19 area athletes have signed national letters of intent, with more to come next week. Here is a list of all the athletes who have signed so far, and where they're going:
RIVERVIEW
Boys basketball:
- A.J. Caldwell, G: South Alabama
- Brion Whitley, G: North Carolina-Wilmington
Baseball:
- Trent Sinkfield, SS: Polk State College
Softball:
- Ally Merrill, C: West Florida
Boys swimming:
- Austin Katz: Texas
- Keanan Dols: Pennsylvania
- Tyler Carmichael: Pomona College
Girls swimming:
- Lara Hernandez-Tome: Vanderbilt
- Alexis Andros: Air Force Academy
- Miah Lopez: Florida Atlantic
Boys tennis:
- Antoine Sanchez: Stetson
SARASOTA
Baseball:
- Alex Arauz, SS/2B: Chipola College
- Joey Arnold, OF: St. Petersburg State
- Cole Madden, C/1B: West Point Military Academy
- Daniel Marin, OF: Hillsborough Community College
- John Mucci, C/OF: Florida Southwest College
Girls basketball:
- Madison Pack, F: Columbia
Girls swimming:
- Madison Tyle: Florida State
Volleyball:
- Hannah Hritz: Lander University
More area schools will hold signings next week.