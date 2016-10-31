It’s no surprise that a town with a circus history has a handful of ghost stories. From the haunted halls of Ringling to the ghostly guests of the Sarasota Opera house, Sarasota proves that even paradise can have some paranormal activity.

Ringling College of Art and Design’s Keating Center- According to paranormal enthusiasts, the ghost of a young woman who died in the stairwell still wanders the halls, haunting students.

The Ca d’Zan- Not all dogs go to heaven. Visitors to John and Mable Ringling’s famous mansion have reported encountering the ghosts of John and Mable as well as their dog, Tell.

The Sarasota Opera House- What’s an opera without a phantom? The Sarasota Opera house is a popular cultural destination for visitors and natives alike. So popular, in fact, some believe one visitor has stuck around a little longer than most.

The unfinished Longboat Ritz Carlton- Although never finished, John Ringling’s Longboat Ritz-Carlton hotel is rumored to have a few guests. After construction halted suddenly, the unfinished hotel became a popular spot for romantic trysts and high school parties, but not all the parties ended well. Sarasota High School student King Richter died in the hotel after falling from the unfinished stairs. Some say he still haunts the premises.

Rosemary Cemetery- Rosemary Cemetery is the resting place for some of Sarasota’s founding members, but apparently Sarasota’s founders are a little restless.