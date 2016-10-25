Sarasota County will consider a comprehensive plan change to allow construction of a new overpass across I-75, which will span roughly from Lakewood Ranch Boulevard to Cattlemen Road.

A public meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15, at Church of Hope, 1560 Wendell Kent Road, in Sarasota.

As proposed, the bridge would connect Cattlemen and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard a little north of the southern end of the lake at Nathan Benderson Park. The road would not directly connect to Honore Avenue as previously proposed.

County officials have said the overpass would provide relief to traffic congestion on bUniversity Parkway and Fruitville Road.

Putting the road in the county’s Future Thoroughfare Plan would allow Sarasota to pursue state and federal funding. It also would make the project eligible for road mobility fee funding.