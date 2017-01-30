Sarasota Scullers win gold, silver at Southern Sprints

Sarasota Scullers Coach Laura Brown started Saturday's Southern Sprints Indoor Rowing Championships in Melbourne by winning her event, the Women's Masters 30-39.



The youthful Scullers followed her lead.

The program won the High School Women's Novice Lightweight and placed second in the High School Women's Lightweight and High School Women's Relay events. Eight additional rowers placed in the top-10 of the indoor rowing competition.



Shelby Ernst won the High School Novice Lightweight event with a time of 7:51.

The High School Women's Relay team of Katie Beiler, Caitlin McCann, Jessica Frisch, and Ernst placed second with a time of 6:52.6.



Jessica Frisch, a Sarasota Military Academy junior, placed second in the High School Lightweight Women's event with a time of 7:44.5.

Eight additional rowers placed in the top-10 of the indoor rowing competition.

Brown said she was very proud of the Scullers' performance. 26 rowers set new personal records at the event.

Over 1,250 individual rowers competed in the championships on Saturday in a variety of age groups.