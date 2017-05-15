Sarasota Scullers find success on Mother's Day at southeast championships

The Sarasota Scullers honored their mothers May 14 by performing well at the USRowing Southeast Youth Championships in Gainesville, Ga.

The program had four boats qualify for the USRowing Youth Nationals June 9-11 at Nathan Benderson Park.

Jessica Frisch and Katie Beiler took second place in the Women's Youth 2x, Kris Schumann and Chris Cail took second in the Men's Youth 2x, Patrick Watson and Kaden Bowles finished second in the Men's Youth Lightweight 2x, and the Scullers' Women's Youth Lightweight 4+, led by coxswain Ashley Naidel, finished third.