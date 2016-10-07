Sarasota schools offer counseling for ‘creepy clown sightings’

As the nation deals with social media posts and alleged sightings of creepy clowns, the Sarasota County School District is offering counseling for students affected by the issue, as they would with any other problem.

Riverview High School, Sarasota High School, Pine View School and Brookside Middle School officials robo-called parents this morning encouraging them to talk about the nationwide phenomenon with their children.

“We were trying to assure parents that there was no real threat from the clown issue that’s been happening,” Ferguson said. “We just wanted them to talk to their students and say that what kids do on social media does matter.”

In August, rumors began swirling about people dressed as clowns attempting to lure children into the woods in Greenville, S.C. Most recently, Pasco County deputies arrested a 12-year-old boy suspected of making threats disguised as a clown on social media.

Several students at Sarasota Middle School have sought out school counselors about the issue.

“The messages were to reassure parents we’re on top of it and listening to students,” Ferguson said.