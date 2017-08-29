Motorists should expect delays at Cattlemen, University Parkway

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced temporary intermittent lane closures at the intersection of University Parkway and Cattlemen Road over the next few weeks.

Benderson Development Co., in coordination with Sarasota County, is installing brick pavers at the intersection and the work will require some daytime and nighttime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

Benderson Director of Development Todd Mathes said the project should take a week or two and will have the intersection looking better before the World Rowing Championships start in late September.