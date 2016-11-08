Although the primary election for the Sarasota County Public Hospital proved surprising when two incumbents faced defeat earlier this year, the general election went as expected in a solidly red county.

Five Republicans won open seats Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s governing body Tuesday. Sharon Wetzler DePeters and Susan Tucker, both nurses, will be new faces on the board, which sets the millage rate among other duties.

Former Sarasota GOP Chairman Tramm Hudson retained his seat, as did Jim Meister and William Noonan. Save Our Community Hospital, a sizable local political action committee, supported those incumbents.

Similarly, despite the Sarasota County Democratic Party fielding a cohesive slate of of candidates for the Charter Review Board, the governing body overseeing proposed changes to the county’s charter will also remain all Republican.