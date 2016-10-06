Sarasota remains under tropical storm watch

As Hurricane Matthew moves over the Bahamas and makes its way to the east coast of Florida, the National Weather Service maintains a tropical storm watch for Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The latest track for Hurricane Matthew was posted at 8 a.m.

The Category 3 storm is slated to skim the east coast of the state before 2 a.m. Friday, according to the latest forecast. The cyclone’s maximum sustained winds remain near 125 mph, as it moves northwest at 12 mph.

As the storm approaches, Manatee County is providing sandbags today, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto

G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

Stormwater Ops, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton

Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto

Click here for the official Disaster Planning Guide for the Tampa Bay area.