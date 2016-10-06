 Skip to main content
News
Sarasota and Manatee counties remain under a tropical storm watch Thursday.
Sarasota Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 57 min ago

Sarasota remains under tropical storm watch

Hurricane Matthew’s path remains trained on the east coast of Florida.
by: Alex Mahadevan News Innovation Editor

As Hurricane Matthew moves over the Bahamas and makes its way to the east coast of Florida, the National Weather Service maintains a tropical storm watch for Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The latest track for Hurricane Matthew was posted at 8 a.m.

The Category 3 storm is slated to skim the east coast of the state before 2 a.m. Friday, according to the latest forecast. The cyclone’s maximum sustained winds remain near 125 mph, as it moves northwest at 12 mph.

As the storm approaches, Manatee County is providing sandbags today, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto                                 
  • G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton                 
  • Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton  
  • Stormwater Ops, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton                              
  • Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto

Click here for the official Disaster Planning Guide for the Tampa Bay area.   

