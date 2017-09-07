Sarasota Beach properties sell for $1,725,000

A two-property sale in Sarasota Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Craig Holick and Tamara Solarich, of Northbrook, Ill., sold two properties at 316 Beach Road to 316 Beach LLC for $1,725,000. The first property was built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,500 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,438 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1.02 million in May.

SARASOTA

Kentwood Estates

Igor and Carol Gruendl, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1525 Eastbrook Drive to Nicholas and Kathryn Gard, of Sarasota, for $1.03 million. Built in 1967, it four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,538 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $895,000 in 2004.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1025 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Jeffrey Jacobs, trustee, of Santa Barbara, Calif., for $815,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $620,000 in 2004.

Matheny’s

Fernando and Victoria Viteri, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1765 Floyd St. to Christopher and Rebecca Leader, of Sarasota, for $528,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,557 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2012.

Renaissance

W. Keith Gray and Wendy Leaney, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit PH-04 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Robert and Cheryl Parnes, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,190 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $391,800 in 2003.

Desota Park

Michael and Laurie Clark, of Scituate, Mass., sold their home at 1850 Hibiscus St. to Mark Kudlacik and Mary Catherin Armbruster, of Wyckoff, N.J., for $475,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2006.

Cityscape at Courthouse Centre

Mindaugas Navickis, trustee, of Osprey, sold the Unit 13 condominium at 1990 Main St. to Michael and Elizabeth Markowski and Joshua Markowski, of Placida, for $388,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2016.

Huntington Pointe

Glenn Latimer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4209 Hearthstone Drive to Maureen Mcauley, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,000 in 2010.

Gulf Gate Woods

Daria Waltz sold her home at 2833 Hardee Drive to Charles Babcock, of Sarasota, for $328,500. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,021 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in February.

Palmers

Lira Fiscal LLC sold the home at 2207 S. Shade Ave. to Natalie Best, trustee, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2005.

South Gate

Toniann Jones sold her home at 3048 Meyer Drive to Richard and Brenda Stump, of Temple, Pa., for $307,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,710 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1998.

Jon Shoates and Laura Washington, of Brooklyn, N.Y., sold their home at 2735 Hibiscus St. to Craig and Jennifer Palmer, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,396 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,500 in 2010.

Rosemarie Grebe, of Ormond Beach, sold the home at 2703 Datura St. to Kay B. Chandler Revocable Living Trust Agreement for $276,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $97,000 in 1990.

Dennis and Stephanie Grosskreutz sold their home at 3011 Bougainvillea St. to Theodore Weihe and Judith Weihe, trustees, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,353 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,000 in 2010.

Paver Park Estates

Bobby and Lisa Davis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2677 Sydelle St. to Stalian Kirov and Anastasiya Popov-Kirov, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,787 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Gardens

Christopher and Jane Upright, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2422 Constitution Blvd. to Joshua Jacobson, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,000 in 2012.

Brunks Addition to City of Sarasota

Enrique Curi, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2772 Prospect St. to Bernard Weiss and Beverly Nero, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,000 in 2016.

Castel Del Mare

Charles Williams and Jacquelyn Barnhart Williams, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1624-107 condominium at 1624 Stickney Point Road to Richard and Helga Travaglini, of Hamilton, N.J, for $255,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2015.

Nol Kemper

Craig and Elizabeth Raphiana, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2312 Phillippi St. to Randy and Deborah Klasing, of Sarasota, for $254,900. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,500 in 2014.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

Nina and Joachim Jonker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5281 Cape Leyte Way to Catherine Cluney, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,595 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 1999.

Windward Passage

Harold and Cheryl Esselborn, of O’Fallon, Ill., sold their Unit E-8 condominium at 4708 Ocean Blvd. to Donna Tullner, of Sarasota, for $830,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,626 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $766,100 in 2008.

Siesta Beach Villas

Bradley and Shelby Plamann, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 305 Beach Road to Andrew and Terri Jessen, of Naples, for $780,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $765,000 in 2016.

Siesta Beach

Andrew and Jayne Appleyard, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5125 Sandy Beach Ave. to Edward and Christine Smith, of Blue Bell, Pa., for $485,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2010.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Alcan Real Estate LLC sold the Unit 333 condominium at to William and Paula Cody, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,000 in 2010.

Casa Mar

Richard Sullivan, trustee, of Swanton, Ohio, sold the Unit 59 condominium at 6006 Midnight Pass Road to James and Janice Herrick, of Tinley Park, Ill., for $300,000. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 708 square feet of living area.

Bay Oaks

Deenie Garner, of Sarasota, sold her Unit A-51 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Salty Rose Properties LLC for $285,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,000 in 2012.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Scott and Jennifer Boose, of Highland Village, Texas, sold their home at 4193 Escondito Circle to Jeffrey and Nicole Silverstein, of Sarasota, for $1.14 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $985,000 in 2010.

Deer Creek

Ann Malcolm, trustee, sold the home at 8447 Woodbriar Drive to Anthony and Nicole Hatfield, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,351 square feet of living area.

Villas at Deer Creek

David and Sharon Leggat sold their home at 4552 Deer Trail Blvd. to Scott and Rosa Jones, of Osprey, for $263,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,843 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2013.

Wellington Chase

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, sold the home at 6347 Sturbridge Court to Brougham Reo Owner LP for $254,800. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,214 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 2005.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Joseph and Julie Obermeyer, of Osprey, sold their home at 1321 Soutbay Drive to Richard and Patricia Wagner, of Longboat Key, for $550,000. Built in 1978, it four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2015.

Willowbend

William Sturner, of E. Amherst, N.Y., sold his home at 3107 Copperwood Drive to Katherine Thompson, of Osprey, and Paul McClain, of Brandon, for $425,000. Built in 2005, it three bedrooms, two baths and 2,298 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,900 in 2015.

Bay Oaks Estates

US 301 Property LLC sold the home at 597 Pine Ranch E. Road to James Seichko and Jaemi Wargo, of Venice, for $382,900. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $126,000 in 2016.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

James and Joan Miyat, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2207 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Dennis Nelson and Beth Bushmeyer and Matthew Trojniar and Sarah Bushmeyer, of Rockford, Ill., for $550,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,001 square feet of living area.

Mission Estates

Mark and Diane Bassett, of Englewood, sold their home at 2214 Sonoma Drive to Robert and Judith Scellato, of Monee, Ill., for $350,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,085 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2009.

Laurel Woodlands

Gregg and Bobette Gustafson, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1080 Eisenhower Drive to Merv Mosher and Jill Graham, of Ontario, Canada, for $315,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,688 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,000 in 2009.

Sorrento East

Louise Stewart, of Pompano Beach, sold the home at 205 Matisse Circle N. to Howard Cheek Jr., of Lilburn, Ga., for $262,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,480 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $151,000 in 2014.