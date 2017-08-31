Marina Tower condominium sells for $3.6 million

A condominium in Marina Tower tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Alan and Susan Kasow, trustee, sold the Unit PH-3 condominium at 1233 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Ronald and Dorothea Morris, of Sarasota, for $3.6 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.9 million in 2008.

SARASOTA

Cherokee Lodge

Kip and Bridget Schoonover sold their home at 2900 Cherokee Terrace to Amelia and Zachary Anderson, of Sarasota, for $1.48 million. Built in 1968, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,993 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.73 million in 2007.

Washington Park

Roy Fullgrapp, of Sarasota, sold his home at 641 Columbia Court to 641 Columbia CT LLC for $995,000. Built in 1973, it has eight bedrooms, eight baths and 3,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1978.

The Landings

Mark and Margaret Sharff, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1527 Peregrine Point Drive to Nancy Blackburn, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $889,000 in 2006.

Granada

William and Susan Chamier, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3624 Flores Ave. to Sean and Alisha Byrne, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,089 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2013.

Condominium on the Bay

Elinor London, of The Woodlands, Texas, sold her Unit 915 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Robert and Anne Silverstein, of Sarasota, for $668,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,000 in 2011.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Dorota Chylicki, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4905 Swift Road to Susan and Orlan Garwood, of Sarasota, for $562,600. The first property was built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,800 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 1997.

Willowbrook

Thomas Svendor and Karen Andrew-Svendor, trustees sold the home at 9048 Willowbrook Drive to Jeffrey Hamblin, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for $459,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $429,900 in 2004.

Phillippi Gardens

Jeffrey Simmons and Joy Siegrist sold their home at 2481 Yorkshire Drive to John and Sheila Sharpe, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2016.

Broadway Promenade

Mary and William Keller sold their Unit 1613 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to John Carmichael, trustee, of Overland Park, Kansas, for $440,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,475 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2012.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Tess Wilensky, of Jersey City, N.J., sold her home at 8288 Varenna Drive to Mary Smith, trustee, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,100 in 2014.

South Gate

Elizabeth Oskamp, of Sun City Center, sold her home at 3300 S. Seclusion Drive to Phonekeo Sarang and Karen Atwood, of Atlanta, for $440,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,968 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2002.

Sabra Pacheco, of Brooklyn, N.Y., sold her home at 3141 Key Way to Sharon Miller, of Sarasota, for $324,500. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,751 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2012.

Steven DuToit, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 2833 Sunnyside St. to Robert and Margaret Castro, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,263 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $103,000 in 1997.

Pier 550

Max and Carol Bloom, trustees, of Baltimore, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 590 Golden Gate Point to Jeffrey Szczecinski, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $420,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2012.

Pelican Cove

Andrew and Elizabeth Spielman, trustees, sold the Unit 226 condominium at 1621 Boathouse Circle to Michael Ambrosino and Lynn Cooper, of Newton, Mass., for $410,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2012.

Bays Bluff

Geraldine Swormstedt, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 204 condominium at 1100 Imperial Drive to Amy Hurst, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,000 in 2003.

Pine Shores Estates

Scott Fey, of Nokomis, sold his home at 6326 Elmwood Ave. to Jordan Cottam, of Haines City, for $360,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,113 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2010.

Gulf Gate Woods

Edson Stevens, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2737 Cardwell Way to Paul and Nancy Robie, of Greenfield, Mass., for $310,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,709 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,500 in 2010.

Gulf Gate East

John and Michele Fahey sold their home at 6533 Waterford Circle to Maria Ortega, of Sarasota, for $269,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,627 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $97,500 in 1981.

Helen D. Mead

Cynthia and Robert Savettiere, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1883 Rita St. to Marek Gorczynski, and Corinna Cocchi, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,802 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $117,000 in 2012.

Highland Pines

Susan Dow, of Sarasota, sold her home at 824 Highland St. to Diana Reed, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $62,000 in 1991.

SIESTA KEY

Mira Mar Beach

RGM Properties LLC sold the home at 113 Beach Road to 113 Beach LLC for $1,025,000. Built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,116 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2013.

Siesta Cove

Noelle Haft, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5235 Siesta Cove Drive to Alexandra Miller, of Sarasota, for $985,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,881 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $839,000 in 2011.

Ocean Beach

Hofmann Assekuranz Inc. sold the home at 513 Givens St. to Solorzano Homes LLC for $800,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,592 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $409,000 in 2012.

Peppertree Bay

Christine Mosomillo, of Franklin, Tenn., sold her Unit 501 condominium at 1200 E. Peppertree Lane to Laurette and Antonio Verissimo, of Sarasota, for $611,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2010.

Siesta Isles

Robert and Patricia Jackson, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5302 Cape Leyte Drive to Robert and Gisele Munroe, of Ontario, Canada, for $580,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $58,000 in 1976.

Fisherman’s Cove

Alfred Burmeister and Linda Nash Burmeister, of Sarasota, sold their Unit A103 condominium at 8900 Blind Pass Road to John and Maria Yaskanich, of Bay Village, Ohio, for $497,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 997 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 1999.

Sea Village

Christine Bowers, of Cumming, Ga., sold her Unit P-2 condominium at 4660 Ocean Blvd. to Charles sand Frances Martini, of Cliffside Park, N.J., for $437,500. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2014.

Jamaica Royale

SunCastle Properties LLC sold the Unit PH-4 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to StreamRush Properties LLC for $350,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,040 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $487,000 in 2003.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Sarah Stelzel, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8990 Rocky Lake Court to Angela Caine, of Osprey, for $612,300. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,223 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

Robert and Kathleen Ruane sold their home at 5456 Sundew Drive to Roger and Deborah Scarselletta, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,704 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,900 in 2014.

Deer Creek

Steven and Lisa Silva, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4505 Deer Creek Blvd. to Randal Durham, trustee, of Sarasota, for $597,500. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2007.

La Vista

David and Jane Whitten, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7577 Calle Facil to Harold and Sherry Zoller, of Sarasota, for $488,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 1999.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Wayne McDonald, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1604 condominium at 4458 Streamside Court to Parviz Daneshjoo, trustee, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2015.

OSPREY

Oaks II

George and Patricia Luber, of Osprey, sold their home at 864 Mac Ewen Drive to La Maison Fabuleuse LLC for $831,300. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,445 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $623,500 in 2015.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Patricia Macnamara, of Osprey, sold her home at 228 Windward Way to Keith and Kelley Hunter, of Evans, Ga., for $440,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,850 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 1993.

Robert and Nancy Morrison, of Osprey, sold their home at 1226 Flying Bridge Lane to Michael and Pamela Burke, of Osprey, for $370,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2003.

Sorrento Shores

Wendy Herschberger, of Sarasota, sold her home at 460 S. Shore Drive to David and Jennifer Mierau, of Osprey, for $420,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2004.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Michael Foster, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 503 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Anthony Menendez, of Osprey, for $405,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2004.

Bay Oaks Estates

Patricia Vencill and Peggy Ann Pool sold their home at 623 Pine Ranch E. Road to Debra Wagner, of Osprey, for $330,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2013.

NOKOMIS

Lychee Road

George Walters III, Tracy Borthwick and Robin Walters, of Melbourne, sold their home at 311 Lychee Road to William and Caroline Martin, of Nokomis, for $277,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $57,000 in 1985.

Sorrento East

Beverly Bowen, of Osprey, sold the home at 413 Rubens Drive to Diana Kenney, of Whittier, N.C., for $258,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $40,100 in 2006.