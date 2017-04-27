Sarasota readers sound off on the issues

Sen. Steube: Do what’s right for constituents

This is an open letter to Sen. Greg Steube:

I see on your legislative updates that you don’t tout the bill you proposed, SB 188, which proposes to take away local home rule regarding short-term rentals.

Why? You know why: It’s a bill your constituents absolutely do not want, and you know it’s a bill you should not be sponsoring. There is outrage among residents throughout the state about your bill.

You are pandering to the rental industry, not representing your constituents.

These hotels should not be in single-family communities. The “mom-and- pop” story you offer is simply not true. I would be happy to

give you a tour of our community to show you. And, consider the surveys touted as “evidence” for sponsoring SB 188: One was commissioned by Airbnb, and the other by Homeaway. Not quite neutral!

Here’s an example of a question that is asked on one of these surveys, in case you haven’t read them: “Do you believe travelers should or should not be permitted to rent accommodations other than hotels — such as vacation rentals and beds and breakfasts — during their visit to Florida?”

Of course, 93% of Floridians said yes to this (frankly, I’m surprised it wasn’t 100%!). No nuance to the questions.

There may still be time to save your political career if you wish to do so. SB 188 is not the way to go.

The voters are paying close attention. Please do the right thing for your constituents.

We do not want hotels next to us in residential areas. These are owned by investors, they are not “mom and pop.” You know this. That

is why you omit reference to SB 188 on your legislative updates. Please don’t be beholden to the rental industry.

Jan Cullinane

Palm Coast

Trolley is great, but please move over

I think the trolley is a great idea, but it is playing havoc with traffic.

Can't the trolley move over to the side a bit when passengers are entering or exiting, especially in the northern end where there are no passing lanes?

And also drive at the speed limit. Traffic has been stopped and road rage will occur, with disastrous results.

C. Smith

Siesta Key

Bypass around downtown is the answer

There certainly has been and remains a desire to expand the downtown merchant and pedestrian walkable area outward from Main Street, and the area near Lemon has always been a desirable opportunity.

Many years ago, there was major discussion concerning making a traffic loop area around the business district, and the north portion discussed was 10th Street which I believe would still work, but not the entire 10th Street as in the recent reply from our Alex DavisShaw. I think willing people can make this work if we want it bad enough.

At Fruitville Road and the railroad tracks, just west of Lime, you start the northern bypass, up the railroad right-of-way and west to where it connects with Orange Avenue just north of 10th. You then tie it into 10th and continue west to U.S. 41. You also partner with our friends of the Legacy Trail, because they eventually are going to have to put a major bridge over Fruitville.

You partner and construct it with their input to the place where the railroad splits west co-ordinating and adding their needs for their trail on the east side of the bypass-road portion, purchasing what additional footage is needed to comfortably and safely allow for road and Legacy Trail.

You also make the extension to U.S. 41 very bike-friendly with wider, safer, bike lanes which we really need to consider for all Sarasota County as we move forward, as is now being done in St. Petersburg.

This thus allows for a major safe evacuation road for our friends on the keys, takes a lot of cut-through traffic off the proposed downtown business extensions, and allows making Fruitville pedestrian-friendly.

I'm sure one can nitpick this to pieces like we seem to do with a lot of things, but it generally makes sense, So, let's instead of finding a way things won't work, find a way, as we used to do many years ago, to make it work for the betterment of the overall community.



Wells Purmort

Sarasota