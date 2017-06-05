Sarasota readers sound off on local issues

Consider new buildings carefully

Driving over the Ringling Causeway and looking at the “View of Sarasota,” there was none to the right.

It was a “Wall Of Concrete.”

The problem is simple. Different commissions approved various buildings, without consideration or thought to the proximity to the building next door.

We have no consistency, nor any thought process to the design, size or shape or what has gone up and what is going up.

The complaints regarding debris, scaffolding, and infringement on other building’s property are all due to way too much growth on way too little land.

Sarasota has not used any kind of consistent approval process.

For the city attorney to make such a pathetic comment, “Many of these disagreements are civil issues that the city doesn’t oversee.”

What?

To the new city commissioners, please, before you vote yes, think about the issues in this article. Look at the view of our great city, and ask voters, do they really want more hotels, more condos so close to each other? They are creating havoc on buildings already up and open.

Rich Unger, Sarasota