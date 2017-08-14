Police charge man in downtown hit and run

The Sarasota Police Department has charged Devon Watts with failing to stop at a crash involving serious bodily injury after a downtown hit-and-run in April.

Devon Watts

Watts, 27, was allegedly driving the white Chevy Silverado that struck a pedestrian near North Pineapple Avenue and First Street on April 11. The crash took place around 2 a.m.

The victim, Ryan Wear, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert patient following the crash. Wear is still recovering from the collision, the police said.