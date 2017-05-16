Sarasota Memorial maps out more growth

Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s primary mission is treating the patients who come to its facilities — which represented more than 982,000 visits last year.

Pursuing advances in health care is a crucial part of that mission. But it helps if patients and hospital employees have a place to park their cars, too.

As the hospital has expanded its scope of work — the number of admissions and observation cases at its main midtown campus has increased 32% during the past five years — it’s learning some of the logistical challenges that come along with growth. That’s why SMH is preparing to undertake a $12 million parking garage project, adding 600 spaces in a five-story structure at 1801 Arlington St.

In December, SMH Chief Operating Officer Lorrie Lang provided an update on the hospital’s parking needs to the Sarasota County Hospital Board. The hospital campus has more than 3,100 spaces in four parking garages, but a survey in October showed as few as 15 available spaces at 11 a.m. on weekdays.

That month, the hospital began an off-site parking program, shuttling in employees from a garage at Bahia Vista Street and Tuttle Avenue. But the Hospital Board also approved a long-term solution, signing off on the new garage at the west end of the campus.

On Wednesday, the city’s Development Review Committee reviewed plans for the garage, the first step toward gaining approval for the project. SMH hopes to complete construction by December 2018. Hospital spokeswoman Kim Savage said the garage should address SMH’s parking needs for the next five to 10 years.

In the past, businesses in nearby Southside Village have sought to take advantage of opportunities for parking synergy with the hospital. Eddie Morton, owner of Morton’s Gourmet Market, said there hasn’t been a conversation about the impact of the new garage yet, but he’s hopeful it could at least open up some more on-street parking in the commercial district.

“One good point is if it’s more convenient for the employees — some still do park on the street there,” Morton said.

SMH is undertaking other growth projects, such as a new residency program with Florida State University that will include the opening of a $2.2 million primary-care facility in Newtown.

“We’ve kind of grown along with our community and provided new services as the needs arose,” Savage said.