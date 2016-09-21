Sarasota man charged with breaking into Colony Beach & Tennis Resort

A stolen bottle of wine from a closed restaurant and a broken window in a beachfront unit in the 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive led Longboat Key police to charge Corey Dean Deferrari, a 35-year-old Sarasota man, with burglary to a dwelling at 9:06 a.m. Sept. 8.

The arrest came after an argument with his father over his drug habit, according to a Longboat Key Police Department report.

The 65-year-old father had filed a missing persons report the day before he located his son at a renovated Colony Beach & Tennis Resort beachside unit where power had been restored. A window had been broken out of the west side of the unit facing the beach, according to the report and some items taken. Items boxed up and placed near the door indicate the suspect was taking them with him, according to the report.

The restaurant had also been broken into and a stolen bottle of wine was found partially consumed in the burgled unit, according to the report.

The property manager said the property owner association would prosecute in this case.

The suspect was taken to Sarasota County jail.