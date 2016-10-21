The Sarasota County Commission and the Longboat Key Town Commission will come together for a joint meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Sarasota County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.

Seven joint discussion items are listed on the agenda:

• New Pass beach renourishment and inlet management plan update;

• Bayfront Park update;

• Longboat Key Town Center update;

• 800-MHz Public Safety Communications System project;

• Longboat Key utility hardening and fiber installation update;

• Public transit planning for Longboat Key; and

• Barrier island traffic mitigation study.

The meeting is open to the public.