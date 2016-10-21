Seven key Longboat Key issues will be discussed.
The Sarasota County Commission and the Longboat Key Town Commission will come together for a joint meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Sarasota County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Seven joint discussion items are listed on the agenda:
• New Pass beach renourishment and inlet management plan update;
• Bayfront Park update;
• Longboat Key Town Center update;
• 800-MHz Public Safety Communications System project;
• Longboat Key utility hardening and fiber installation update;
• Public transit planning for Longboat Key; and
• Barrier island traffic mitigation study.
The meeting is open to the public.