Sarasota lights up the night with holiday cheer

From flashy to classy, residents prove that, though there is no snow is Sarasota, there is no shortage of holiday cheer. So grab your friends and family, pile in the car, crank up your favorite holiday playlist, and take a drive to see the area's best holiday light displays.

2600 Euclid Ave.

Make sure you roll down your windows while cruising by this house (yes, turn down your own playlist) to hear the holiday carols playing over a speaker. The blue lights combined with the classic Christmas songs will be sure to make your holiday a bit more bright.

1050 Bahia Vista Court

Pictures do not do this light display justice. Not only is it impressive in terms of the sheer number of lights featured, but all the lights move.

1739 Oak St.

You don’t mess with a classic. Its clean lines and white lights make for the perfect addition to anybody’s holiday light drive.

​4532 Old Bradenton Road

We loved how these homeowners decided to use multicolored lights to give their simple display a little extra pizazz.

2407 Calamonga Lane

Just off Shade Street, this house is impossible to miss. We especially liked how the blue lights on the tree complemented the blue in the snowflakes.

2080 Wisteria St.

This display proves that little houses can still make a big impact. Every inch is covered in lights, from the roof to the garage door.

3034 Mooring Lane

The combination of the white lights with all the foliage in the yard makes it this display magically merry.

Beach Road between the South Bridge and Siesta Key Village

Siesta Key’s condominium associations have turned Beach Road into Candy Cane Lane. Peppertree Bay in particular put on a stunning display. The lights lining the trees on either side of the road make for a magical drive down the key.

Siesta Key Village

It’s impossible to miss the holiday cheer in Siesta Key Village. It’s the perfect conclusion to the impressive displays along Beach Road. All the businesses have turned on the lights for the holiday season, but Davidson’s Plaza was among our favorites.

4920 Primrose Path

Before you leave the Key, don’t forget to stop by this display. With massive Christmas ornaments decorating the front tree, it’s definitely worth a drive by.

4831 Primrose Path

And don’t miss this house at the end of Primrose Path, as well. It's not quite as flashy as its neighbor, but still worth the drive.