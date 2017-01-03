Sarasota Library Foundation reaches $500,000 goal

The Library Foundation of Sarasota County reached its goal of raising $500,000 for its Children’s Literary Endowment.

The endowment will fund the foundation’s chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which allows 900 children to receive a new book every month until they turn 5.

The campaign, launched in December 2015, raised $451,075. The final $50,000 is coming from the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, bringing the grand total to $501,075.