Longboat Key Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 3 hours ago

Sarasota Library Foundation reaches $500,000 goal

The campaign was launched in December 2015.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Library Foundation of Sarasota County reached its goal of raising $500,000 for its Children’s Literary Endowment.

The endowment will fund the foundation’s chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which allows 900 children to receive a new book every month until they turn 5.

The campaign, launched in December 2015, raised $451,075. The final $50,000 is coming from the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, bringing the grand total to $501,075.

